Polar bears enjoy a pawsome snow day as temperatures plummet at Doncaster’s Yorkshire Wildlife Park 

As temperatures plummeted below freezing, the polar bears at Yorkshire Wildlife Park were in their element.

The four bears, Nobby, Nissan, Pixel and Victor revelled in the snow.

Polar bears enjoy the snow at Doncaster's Yorkshire Wildlife Park

READ MORE: Residents divided on plans to build KFC and Taco Bell restaurants in Thorne

Its Project Polar Reserve became a winter wonderland to the four polar bears who enjoy its ten acres of caves, lakes and rolling terrain.

READ MORE: Alert issued over Doncaster child snatcher who grabbed boy and said mine now

“It’s amazing to see all the animals including our polar bears at Yorkshire Wildlife Park enjoying the snow while the rest of the nation is wrapping up warm,” said Kim Wilkins, animal team leader of the park at Branton, near Doncaster.

An Ussuri brown bear at Doncaster's Yorkshire Wildlife Park

READ MORE: Rovers star admits sexually assaulting woman in Doncaster bar

“It’s especially exciting that our four brown bears are experiencing their first ever snow day in the UK.”

The three Ussuri brown bears, Riku, Kai and Hanako, were rescued from a museum in Japan to start a new life in Yorkshire last year.

The scene at the Yorkshire Wildlife Park yesterday

Polar bears Doncaster's Yorkshire Wildlife Park

Ussuri brown bears frolic in the snow