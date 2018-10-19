Points failure leads to delays for train passengers in Doncaster

A points failure is causing disruption on the railway, with trains between Hull and Doncaster affected this morning.

Train company Northern said some services may be cancelled or delayed by up to 20 minutes.

Replacement buses have been organised.

The points failure is in the Goole area.