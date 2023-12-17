Truffle and her mum Miss Piggy are long overdue home comforts.

A pair of mother and daughter pocket bully dogs urgently need a home after spending the majority of their lives as breeding dogs locked up in a garage.

Truffle and her mum Miss Piggy have not experienced much in their lives so far and are overdue for a foster home.

This could lead to a permanent home, but is not essential.

Miss Piggy and Truffle are currently at HYPS in Rotherham.

Helping Yorkshire Poundies, a charity based in Rotherham, said: "Understandably, they absolutely love their time out of kennels in the office.

"They settle really well, soon snuggling and snoring on the sofa.

"They are long overdue home comforts and are absolutely desperate to be in a home."

The mum and daughter are an inseparable duo.

The pair get on very well, so if possible, HYPS do not want them to be separated.

A home with a secure garden and no other pets would be ideal for the duo.

Any children at their home should be over the age of 10, so as to not make Truffle too nervous.

The pair are quick to snuggle up and snooze on the sofa.

Miss Piggy’s front leg turns the wrong way round, but HYPS will fully fund any surgery, and have had their vet take a look.

HYPS added: "We desperately need to get this adorable little duo into a foster home - please get in touch if you can help."