Plumes of black smoke spotted across Sheffield

Plumes of black smoke can be seen across Sheffield this morning becasuea if another fire at the city's former Ski Village.
Firefighters were alerted to the blaze on Vale Road, Parkwood Springs, just after 11.30am.
No other details have yet been released.
The former Ski Village site has been plagued by arson attacks and vandalism since it burnt to the ground in 2012.
The Alpine-themed site opened in 1988 but closed after a major blaze, started deliberately, ripped through the complex.
There have been scores of fires at the derelict site since then.