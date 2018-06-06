Plumes of black smoke spotted across Sheffield

Plumes of black smoke can be seen across Sheffield this morning becasuea if another fire at the city's former Ski Village.

Firefighters were alerted to the blaze on Vale Road, Parkwood Springs, just after 11.30am.

Sheffield's Ski Village is on fire again

POLICE: Sheffield student approached by stranger on way home from school

No other details have yet been released.

CRIME: South Yorkshire police chief 'proud' of force's response to five murders in two weeks

READ MORE: Men arrested over stalking claims lodged by five victims in Sheffield suburb

The former Ski Village site has been plagued by arson attacks and vandalism since it burnt to the ground in 2012.

Firefighters have been called to a blaze at the former Ski Village in Sheffield this morning

The Alpine-themed site opened in 1988 but closed after a major blaze, started deliberately, ripped through the complex.

There have been scores of fires at the derelict site since then.