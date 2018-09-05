Plea to raise £1,000 to restore crumbling Doncaster Queen tribute sign 

A campaign has been launched to raise £1,000 to repair and replace a sign put up more than 40 years ago in Doncaster to celebrate the Queen’s Silver Jubilee.

The village sign in Sprotbrough was originally erected in 1977 in the grounds of St Mary’s Church Hall – but in recent years the sign has fallen into disrepair and was removed from the grounds last year on safety concerns.

Now community campaigners want to restore the sign to its former glory and have launched a fundraising drive to restore it to its former glory.

Spokesman Leanne Pratt said: “The sign depicts a knight and his lady, surrounded by the Copley-Fitzwilliam coat of arms, copied from a brass plaque in St Mary's Church.

“It was mounted on a tall solid wood frame on which Sprotbrough was enscribed.

“In November 2017 the plaque was removed from the grounds of the church hall, as it was decaying and deemed unsafe due to lack of maintainance.

“The Sprotbrough WI were hoping to raise funds for a new frame and maintenance, however a change in UK charity laws means they are no longer allowed to raise funds for projects of this nature.

“A quote has been obtained for £1,000 to repair and maintain the sign. We're looking to raise £1,100 to cover the cost and the just giving fees of raising the funds.

“You can donate anonymously if you wish and all donations even as small as a couple of pounds are a step closer to reinstating the sign back in its home in the hall grounds.”

You can donate to the campaign HERE