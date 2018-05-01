Playground transformed at Sheffield primary in a bid to get pupils more active

A Sheffield primary has been chosen to pilot a new scheme aimed to get children more active at school.

Pupils at Nether Green Junior School, in Nether Green, returned from the recent Easter holidays to find their playground had been transformed.

A new brightly coloured surface had been installed and included a running track and multi-discipline exercise zones.

The Primary Exercise Zones are the result of a unique partnership between SC Sports and Sheffield based TRI-Sports Consultancy and allow easy, accessible, and safe sports facilities for schools and after school clubs.

Managing director of TRI-Sports, Matt Bartle said: “As a local business we feel it’s important to give something back to the community, so when we were looking to pilot the scheme we chose Nether Green Juniors and offered the service free of charge.

"Mrs Jackson, the headteacher, was very enthusiastic and supportive.

"Following the success of the installation and the initial feedback from staff, children and parents we will be launching a new bespoke business later this year to roll out the PEZ concept nationally.”

The scheme has been designed to incorporate much of the school’s sports curriculum in a simplified more age appropriate format.

It is hoped that by using bright colours to transform the existing playground then pupils will be encouraged to become more active.