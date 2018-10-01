Playboy who bedded 6,000 women and was dubbed Italy’s ‘answer to Peter Stringfellow’ dies during sex romp

An Italian playboy who boasted of bedding more than 6,000 women and was dubbed Italy’s answer to Sheffield club king Peter Stringfelllow, has died during a sex romp.

Maurizio Zanfanti, dubbed the Romeo of Rimini, bedded hundreds of women each summer after becoming a nightclub promoter – drawing parallels with Sheffield’s own Peter Stringfellow who died in June this year and who claimed to have slept with more than 2,000 women.

Maurizio Zanfanti was compared to Sheffield's late 'King of Clubs' Peter Stringfellow.

Zanfanti, 63, is reported to have died during sex with a girl, 23, after a heart attack.

Italian media said it was was the way he would have wanted to go.

Zanfanti started his career aged 17 while working for a nightclub called Blow Up.

He was responsible for bringing women into the club from the street – training himself to be suave and was known for his long flowing locks and chest hair.

He boasted he could bed 200 women every summer during his prime and there is even a wax statue of him in a Swedish town where he gained a reputation as a notoriously good lover while spending his winters in Scandinavia.

One Italian newspaper said: “He died after doing what he did best – loving women."

Stringfellow died in June at the age of 77 after a secret battle with cancer.

He made no secret of his love for women and boasted of sleeping with more than 2,000 during his career.