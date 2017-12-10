Platform to be closed at South Yorkshire travel interchange

Have your say

A platform is due to be closed at a South Yorkshire travel interchange this evening.

A spokesman at First South Yorkshire confirmed A platform at Rotherham Interchange would be closed from 7pm tonight to allow for repairs.

The Interchange will be open as normal from 4.30am tomorrow morning.

Bus Services from A Platform will depart from the following stands during the above hours:

Services from Stand A1 will depart from Stand B1

Services from Stand A2 will depart from Stand B2

Services from Stand A3 will depart from Stand B3

Services from Stand A4 will depart from Stand B4

Services from Stand A5 will depart from Stand B5

Services from Stand A7 will depart from Stand B7

Services from Stand A8 will depart from Stand B8

Services from Stand A9 will depart from Stand B9

Services from Stand A10 will depart from Stand B10