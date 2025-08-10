Firefighters new and old gathered to remember one dad who never returned home.

Frank Mallinson attended a fire at the Little Mermaid Cafe - now Browns on Norfolk Steet - on August 7, 1968.

While responding to the ongoing emergency, two explosions ripped through the building, leaving Frank severely injured.

Heroic firefighter Frank Mallinson has been honoured with a plaque after he died on duty. | South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue

A week later, on August 15, Frank tragically passed away due to burns and other injuries he received.

He was only 28 years old at the time.

Close to 60 years later, and this brave firefighter was forever memorialised at what has become one of Sheffield’s most iconic spots.

On August 7, 2025, exactly 57 years after Frank attended the blaze, a plaque was placed outside Browns to honour his sacrifice.

The Fire Brigades Unions (FBU) funded the plaque as part of a national initiative to commemorate fallen firefighters. The project is funded by the Firefighters 100 Lottery, a charitable initiative run by the trade union.

Frank is fourth from the left. | South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue

Frank’s son and daughter, Paula and Darren, attended the unveiling, alongside Graham Brown, a now retired firefighter who joined Frank on that tragic day in 1968.

Graham said: "There was an almighty bang when the place blew up and the windows shattered.

“The last thing I saw of Frank was him laid out on the pavement - they were trying to resuscitate him."