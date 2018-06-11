Plans to transform war memorial in Doncaster town over next few months

Residents have drawn up plans to transform the war memorial in a Doncaster town over the next few months.

Tickhill war memorial would be cleaned and repaired in time for the 100th anniversary of the end of fighting in World War One, on November 11, under the plans, which could cost up to £6,000.

Residents have already started donating to the appeal, which is being run by a group called the Friends of Tickhill War Memorial.

The memorial is in the grounds of St Mary's Church in Tickhill, and permission has to be obtained from Church of England officials before work can go ahead.

The friends group is currently in the process of obtaining an assessment of the condition of the memorial from experts. After that is completed, it will be putting the work out to tender to companies with the appropriate qualifications and accreditation.

Lesley Cox, chairman of Friends of Tickhill War Memorial, said: "We already have quite a few donations from Tickhill residents, and there is money available for things like this from grants. We are hoping to see what we can apply for.

"We have already had some money from Tickhill Town Council too. We have already covered the cost of the original survey.

"The memorial looks like it needs a clean and some of the lettering needs doing again..

"I think it's important because the people whose names are on the memorial gave their lives so we could live as we do today. It is out of respect to them that we want to keep it in good condition. We want to show that they are remembered more than just once a year."

The memorial carries the names of several man who died in World War One and World War Two, and one who died in the Korean War.

Janice Birkinshaw, secretary of the Friends of Tickhill War Memorial added: "Residents have said they thought the memorial needs a tidy up before the anniversary. We want it to be a fitting tribute to those who gave their lives during the wars."

To support the appeal email info@deli28.co.uk or call Lesley on 01302 618340.