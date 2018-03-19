Plans to move Doncaster war memorial welcomed

Residents have condemned the site of a war memorial and welcomed plans to move it to a new, more accessible location.

Plans have been revealed to move Bawtry War Memorial from the A614 main road through the town to a site next to Bawtry Community Library in Doncaster Road.

Bawtry Town Council has submitted a planning application to Doncaster Council to dismantle the structure, which is nearly 100-years-old, and rebuild it piece by piece at the new place.

Town councillors believe its current location at the side of a busy road makes it impossible for people to gather around, and a number of residents have now taken to Facebook to voice their support for the relocation.

Zachary Martin said: "Moving it away from the road is sensible, but bear in mind that there is a memorial at the hall site itself to bomber command, which is also accessed on Remembrance Day.

"Wherever it ends up, there should be sensible access to that too."

David Cook added: "Good, it's in a bad location despite its relevance to the site."

Sue Lewis believes the relocation is a "very good idea" and added: "The monument won't look lost either."

A report from architect Anthony Snowden, which has been sent to the council with the planning application, states: "The main reason for re-location is so that the public can gain safe 24 hour access to the memorial.

"The current position is not suitable, access via the grounds of Bawtry Hall is limited and without permission the small access gates from Bawtry Hall land are padlocked. Access from the roadside is dangerous due to the proximity of the road.

"The proposed relocation will enable safe parking near to the monument and access via public land."

The memorial was gifted to Bawtry Town Council by the owners of Bawtry Hall at the time, the Peake family, whose son was one of the men commemorated by the memorial.

It is planned that the memorial would also be cleaned. A decision is due on the plans by next month.