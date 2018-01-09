Plans to convert former college near Sheffield into 900-guest wedding venue

Plans have been submitted to demolish a former college and build a wedding venue which could house 900 guests, prompting objections about traffic and noise.

The former Jamia Al Hudaa Independent College on Bawtry Road, Tinsley, would be knocked down and a three-storey venue built in its place, under plans submitted to Sheffield City Council.

A design and access statement said the hall would be spread over three floors, with a kitchen at ground floor level, two halls on the first floor and a balcony over the two halls.

The statement said: "The applicant currently operates a successful wedding venue outside of the Sheffield City Council district and is looking to relocate his business to the Sheffield area following the purchase of the application site.

"The site and its associated buildings were last used as an educational building but the site has now been left in a derelict state. The applicant has spent significant amounts of time sourcing the appropriate site, and whilst town centre locations such as size, scale and traffic impacts were a constant negative.

"The location of the proposed site has good traffic networks at close hand and is a significant distance from residential areas so as not to cause concern in terms of noise impacts or issues of amenity."

But the application has been met with opposition from those living near the site, including Paul Wilkinson, of nearby Yew Tree Road.

He said: "Having lived here for 55 years the traffic on Bawtry Road on weekends is generally a lot heavier than stated in the report.

"We also have large volumes of traffic for Meadowhall and Ikea and the arena causing long delays on the road. The added traffic will have an effect as vehicles turning right will cause traffic queues and have a knock-on effect to traffic on the motorway roundabout."

Mr Wilkinson said he was also concerned about the time and duration of these weddings.

"The impact will be negative to the residents in the area trying to also enjoy the summer months in their homes and gardens.

"After working all week it seems we won't get to relax and have leisure time ourselves."

Council bosses have until March 22 to make a decision on the plans.