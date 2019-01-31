Plans to close Sheffield sixth form prompts debate over education funding 

Have your say

Plans to close a Sheffield sixth form has sparked debate among Star readers.

Bosses at Bradfield School have set out proposals to close their sixth form, blaming the ‘drastic and regrettable’ move on a lack of funding and difficulties in recruiting enough students.

Bradfield School.

A number of Star readers have taken to Facebook to react to the news.

Rebecca Webster said: “Sheffield needs more sixth forms attached to schools not less.”

Emma Hamilton added that it was “such a good school” when her children were there and described plans to shut the sixth form as “a shame.”

But Maria Bayliss saw it coming.

She posted that she was “no t really surprised to be honest.

“It's way out of the way and not really established either.”

In a letter to parents Anthony Moody, chair of governors, said: “Many of you will know that the school is very badly funded on a per pupil basis.

“The expectation was that this would begin to change with the introduction of a National Funding Formula, which would address some of the historic unfairness in school funding around the country.

“This would have improved Bradfield School’s income by around £600,000 per year.

“However, in July 2018 the Government pushed the timetable for introducing NFF further into the future.”

The closure would start in September, meaning no Year 11 students would go on to study their A-levels at the school, but would be guaranteed a place at either Forge Valley or Tapton sixth forms.

Sheffield Hallam Liberal Democrats candidate Laura Gordon called for the Government to urgently review its funding formula to help save the sixth form.

She said: “It’s absolutely appalling that the school has been put in this position.

“Schools in Sheffield are being betrayed by the Government. Sheffield has some of the most underfunded schools in the country.”