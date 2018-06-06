Plans submitted to turn Sheffield police box into fast food diner

Plans to convert a former police box into a fast food outlet have been submitted to Sheffield City Council.

The police box, located on Broomhall Street, is no longer in use by South Yorkshire Police, and an application has also been submitted to install a fume extraction unit in the structure.

Owners also want permission to use outdoor seating and are applying for the premises to open until 2am, seven days per week.

The application, which was published this week by the council, has already received one letter of objection from a neighbour.

It states: “ At present there is a delicate and largely acceptable balance between activity and noise during the day, and relative quiet in the evening and overnight, because the local shops behind the proposed site of this business close at teatime or in the early evening.

“Allowing a business to operate later in the evening would generate a noise nuisance not only for those living immediately opposite the site, but for all those residents living along and adjacent to the routes which its customers would take to get home with their food.”

A date for a decision on the application has not yet been set.