Plans submitted for the Next phase of Sheffield city centre transformation

Fashion retailer Next’s hopes of moving to a new home in Sheffield city centre have moved a step nearer.

Developers Aberdeen Standard Investments has now submitted its application seeking permission to alter the former BHS store on The Moor, where Next would be based.

The Moor, Sheffield. Picture: Sam Cooper/The Star.

The application is seeking permission to alter the ground, first and second floor elevations of 43 to 51 The Moor, including a new shopfront and replacement glazing.

Next will join H&M and new look as the latest high street names to sign up for phase three of The Moor’s overhaul, where Aberdeen Standard Investments says there will be an additional leisure outlet, the identity of which has yet to be announced.

Phil Huby, head of retail at Aberdeen Standard Investments, said: “We have been able to secure these leading occupiers in the market due to our continued commitment to Sheffield and the 22 per cent increase in footfall during 2017 when we recorded 11.2 million visitors to The Moor.”

He told how Next would take a 42,000 sq ft store at the old BHS, which is around half the size of the Primark opposite, and Gap’s new 9,000 sq ft branch is due to open this April beside Specsavers and JD Sports.

And he promised more news regarding additional cafes and restaurants in the block occupied by Light Cinema, where Pizza Express, Nando's, GBK and Zizzi’s are already serving hungry cinema-goers.

“We are also keen to ensure the leisure offers complement the area and the city,” he added.

A decision and access statement submitted with the application said: “The existing building was previously occupied by BHS and used for A1 retail, the intended future tenant Next PLC.

“The development will include the installation of a new shop front facing The Moor, for the multi-national retailer Next PLC. The construction of two new lifts near the front of the unit, in addition the replacement of a goods lift to the rear of the unit within the existing shaft.

“The first floor works include the removal of slabs to form a new atrium void and openings for the new stairs and escalators.

External works include the replacement of all windows and the introduction of two new windows to the rear elevation along Earl Way, the roofs will receive new coverings and there will be the formation of a new tenant plant zone to the rear of the unit on top of the first floor.”

A decision is expected to be made on the application by May 9 with demolition due to begin this summer and trading next year.