Plans submitted for 32-storey skyscraper in Sheffield city centre

Sheffield city centre could be set for another skyscraper after plans for a 32-storey tower were handed in to council bosses.

Turner Investments has submitted an outline planning application to Sheffield Council for the redevelopment of Midcity House, located at the junction of Furnival Gate, Pinstone Street and Union Street.

The proposals would see three separate buildings built - the 32-storey tower on the corner of Pinstone Street and Furnival Gate, a new building fronting Pinstone Street and a second tower of up to 13 storeys on Union Street.

The existing four-storey building, which comprises a mix of retail, office and residential accommodation would be demolished under the plans.

The upper floors would comprise private rented sector flats with the final mix to be determined subject to an agreement with an operator.

Retail units would be provided on the lower floors with the aim of creating a 'strong, active ground floor link between The Moor and the emerging Heart of the City 2'.

In a planning statement submitted as part of the application, Developer Turner Investments said: "The proposed development will regenerate a significant site within the city centre. The proposals will boost the supply of housing within the city and provide a mix of uses that will contribute to the future development aspirations for the area.

"The proposed development, in combination with the new HSBC building, will provide an impressive gateway connecting The Moor to the heart of Sheffield City Centre in a way that respond positively to the existing and emerging context of the area.

The design and layout of the proposal has been developed to function well for the required use and adds to the overall quality of the area. The position and orientation of the building, the vehicular and pedestrian links have been designed to create an attractive environment.

"The development has been designed to be legible and safe. The treatment of the perimeter of the site has been developed so not to encourage crime. The layout, building and landscaping has been designed not to provide any hidden areas, dead ends or areas that do not benefit from natural surveillance and therefore could encourage antisocial behaviour."

Part of the site was previously awarded planning permission in 2005 for a 19-storey development of apartments and retail units.

Sheffield's current tallest building is St Paul's Tower, which measures 32 storeys and 101 metres (331 feet).