Plans set to be approved to expand a Sheffield primary school

Plans to expand a Sheffield primary school to tackle the demand for places are set to get the go ahead.

Council officials have recommended that plans to create 150 more places at Totley Primary School, in Totley are granted at Sheffield Council's planning meeting next week.

The proposals include the creation of new classroom which would increase capacity from 270 pupils to 420 pupils over the next five years and the creation of a new multi-use games area and additional car parking spaces.

Objections received by the council include concerns about an increase in traffic, air pollution and the loss of green space.

In the south west of the city, demand for places is being attributed to a rise in the birth rate and the movement of young families into the area.

Between 2014 and 2017, 45 children from the Dore and Totley area, who lived within the school's catchment or had a sibling there, were refused places.

Councillors agreed to provide funding to increase the number of places at the school by 210 over the next five years.

Already 60 places have been accommodated temporarily within the site as a result of changes that had already been made internally.

The report, which will go before councillors, said: "It is considered that a clear case for increased school places for primary age children within the south-west of the city has been demonstrated and that acute pressure is experienced within the Totley and Dore catchments.

"This is largely driven by increased birth rates and a trend of younger families moving into the area.

"This is a substantial material planning consideration, which is required to be given significant weight in reaching a decision.

"Although the proposal will increase the number of pupils in attendance, the new accesses that are proposed are considered to greatly improve how the school operates."

It added: "It is considered that the proposed extensions will be a great benefit to the school, but also improve how the school operates within the constraints of the residential area."