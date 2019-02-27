Have your say

Plans have been revealed to create a unique park in Sheffield city centre - complete with a selection of large musical instruments for visitors to play.

The idea is to transform Fountain Square, near Barker's Pool, into a 'musical pocket park' featuring 10 large instruments and mini-trampolines.

Fountain Square. Picture: Google

Visitors will be able to play instruments such as a xylophone and percussion, all of which will make a pleasant tune similar to wind chimes.

Sheffield City Centre Residents Action Group has submitted plans for the pocket park to Sheffield City Council for consideration.

Speaking at the group's February monthly meeting, chairman Peter Sephton said: “We think it will be a lot of fun and educational for parents and their little ones in particular.”

SCCRAG chairman Peter Sephton.

He added that the idea would be to ask companies or organisations to sponsor an instrument, which cost up to £3000 each.

SCCRAG is planning on inviting the company which makes the instruments up from the south of England to Sheffield to demonstrate how they work on May 15.

Mr Sephton added: “This would be a great opportunity for people to see how great the park could be.

“And in the future, we could have different groups – community groups, students, whoever – taking part in musical competitions for people to watch.”

It is believed the land is owned by the council.

The group has submitted a pre-planning application to the authority for consideration.

The plans would need approval from council planning officials before building work could start.