South Yorkshire Police revealed yesterday that the force is in the process of acquiring a piece of land from Doncaster Council for the scheme on College Road.

It has not yet applied for planning permission but Chief Superintendent Shaun Morley, Doncaster's District Commander, said: “This is a really positive step for us here in Doncaster, and for the public, and while there is still a long process to go through we wanted to share this positive news with you.”

Chief Supt Shaun Morley

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last week the force also announced that the former police station in Edlington is to re-open.

Chf Supt Morley added: “Doncaster is developing, with an uplift in officer numbers in 2020 and the reopening of Edlington Station, and these plans form part of that expansion and long-term investment into policing in Doncaster.

“The existing station needs updating and doesn’t now suit the force’s needs so through these plans we will be able to provide officers and the public with a purpose-built station and new custody suite which will be far more efficient. We are also looking at how we can make the new station as sustainable as possible.

“The current station, also on College Road, will of course remain open and operational until the new building is fully functional. This is expected to happen in early 2022 and we will keep you updated as things progress.”

Dr Alan Billings, South Yorkshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner, said: “The new police station will be a modern building, in keeping with other public buildings in Doncaster town centre. We shall work closely with Doncaster Council and the elected members to achieve this.

“I have asked for the new station to be one of the greenest in the country. It will make an important contribution towards reducing the carbon footprint of the force.

“For some time I have been anxious to see a new custody suite for Doncaster along the lines of the new suites at Shepcote Lane for Rotherham and Sheffield, and in the town centre for Barnsley. The new police station will include a new and more efficient custody suite.

“Officers have been working in unsuitable conditions for too long and we need to consider both their welfare and that of detainees.

“All of this is part of a general desire to see policing in the Doncaster District enhanced and improved in the coming years.”

Ros Jones, Mayor of Doncaster, said: “The plans of South Yorkshire Police to create a sustainable building of quality design on this key gateway site into our town centre is welcome news.