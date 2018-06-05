Plans for new home in rear garden of Sheffield property

Have your say

Plans are set to be considered by Sheffield City Council to build a house in the rear garden of a residential property.

The owners of of the address in Hallam Grange Rise, want to erect the single-storey property in what planning documents describe as a large rear garden.

If approved, the new building would be accessed from neighbouring Westminster Avenue.

The application is recommended for conditional approval when it goes before the authority’s planning and highways committee on Tuesday, June 12.