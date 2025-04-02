Plans for empty Sheffield city centre building to be turned into place of worship

By The Newsroom
Published 2nd Apr 2025, 05:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A community centre has put forward an application to turn an abandoned office building in Sheffield city centre into a place of worship.

The property on Townhead Street has faced a variety of challenges over recent years, having functioned as the office space for the limited liability partnership Simson Sissons and Brooke prior to its closure in 2022.

Sign up for newsletters from The Star

It has since been left empty, with Andalus Community Centre leaders now putting forward plans to convert the first and second floors into a place of worship, while keeping the ground floor as offices.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Proposals have been put forward to convert a vacant office space into a place of worship.Proposals have been put forward to convert a vacant office space into a place of worship.
Proposals have been put forward to convert a vacant office space into a place of worship. | Andalus Community Centre

They have also proposed adding an additional six windows, a disabled access lift at the rear and new signage.

Public consultation is open until April 17, with a decision set to be made by May 22.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

Related topics:Property

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice