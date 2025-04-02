Plans for empty Sheffield city centre building to be turned into place of worship

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A community centre has put forward an application to turn an abandoned office building in Sheffield city centre into a place of worship.

The property on Townhead Street has faced a variety of challenges over recent years, having functioned as the office space for the limited liability partnership Simson Sissons and Brooke prior to its closure in 2022.

It has since been left empty, with Andalus Community Centre leaders now putting forward plans to convert the first and second floors into a place of worship, while keeping the ground floor as offices.

They have also proposed adding an additional six windows, a disabled access lift at the rear and new signage.

Public consultation is open until April 17, with a decision set to be made by May 22.

