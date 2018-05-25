Plans for £6m revamp of Sheffield Victorian warehouse welcomed

Have your say

Plans for a £6 million revamp of a Victorian warehouse in Sheffield have been welcomed.

The Nichols Building close to the Shalesmoor roundabout will be refurbished and enlarged to include 50 apartments, shops, cafes and bars under plans submitted to Sheffield Council.

Brought forward by Sheffield property developer Ashgate and HLM Architects, the project is the latest to be proposed in Shalesmoor, not far from fashionable Kelham Island which has gained a reputation as an 'urban village' popular with young professionals.

A number of Sheffield Star readers have given their seal of approval to the scheme by backing it on Facebook.

Jeanette Baker posted: "Makes a change from pulling them down.

"Sheffield needs more of this refurbishment."

Richard Ashton said: "I've just driven past - its definitely onto a winner that area."

Lesley Dalby added: "Glad they're redeveloping it."

Meanwhile, Gina Louise called for the Fargate and Chapel Walk shopping areas in Sheffield city centre to be spruced up.

Proposals involve using the warehouse, built in 1854 to store produce for a wholesale grocer's, for a mixed-use scheme comprising commercial space on the ground floor, a courtyard and 'high-quality' rented homes, ranging from studio flats to one-and two-bedroom units.

A rooftop extension would be added, while some structures would be demolished and replaced.

The complex, presently used as a vintage emporium selling furniture, clothes, records, ceramics and glassware, alongside a café and dance school, would be called 'Nichols & Co' - the place's original name.

It is expected to be completed in December 2019 and the anticipated development costs are £6m.