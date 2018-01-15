Planning success for major town centre building

Rotherham Council has approved plans to re-develop a prominent town-centre building.

Westgate Chambers, on Main Street, is now set to be brought back into wholesale use with retail, leisure and residential units.

The complex includes six buildings which surround an enclosed courtyard, with part of the site Grade 2 listed. Known by many as the former Co-op buildings, they were originally constructed in 1794 by local architect John Platt as a residence for himself.

Rotherham Council agreed to sell the complex to Peter Hill, director of HMP Bespoke Construction Ltd in 2014.

The site sits adjacent to Forge Island which has been identified for major development in the town centre masterplan, with plans for a cinema, hotel, and eateries. The site also encompasses the recently refurbished 1915 Bar and Bistro, which remains separate to the redevelopment.

Two unlisted buildings on Domine Lane are set to be demolished as part of the plans - a late nineteenth century brick-built two-storey building and a three-story 1960s office building, which are both in a dilapidated state. These will be replaced with a single building incorporating 32 apartments with integral balconies or roof terraces, and retail space.

The existing courtyard entrance will be moved to the bottom of the street, which will potentially allow the council to pedestrianise Domine Lane.

In addition to the Forge Island Development, the town entre masterplan identifies a new University Centre, and a large increase in the residential offer, including a target of 1,000 new homes for the town centre by 2025. Rotherham’s Growth Plan also includes a target of 30,000 new homes for the borough by 2030.