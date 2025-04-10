Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Plans have been put forward to convert a football goal-sized strip of land between two houses into a three storey block of flats.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The plans would see land between numbers 27 and 29 on Burngreave Road, which is currently used for garages, turned into six flats.

Accommodation would be tight, as the new building would have to fit into the slim gap between existing properties which is only around seven metres wide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The building’s interior would be closer to six metres wide, with ground floor properties only being afforded five metres to accommodate passageways.

To put this into perspective, a Premier League football goal is 24ft, or 7.3 metres wide.

The proposals would see six flats built within a thin plot of land between two pre-existing homes. | Sakib Bashir

One of the six flats proposed is a bedsit that includes kitchen and bathroom facilities all within a space of 15sqm.

It’s not the first time such a suggestion has been made on this site. Since 2003 there have been four applications to convert the land into dwellings, three of which were granted conditionally, though none came to fruition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Previous proposals were much more modest however, putting forward houses for a single family, rather than the multiple occupancy plan currently under consideration.

South Yorkshire Police have put forward a document highlighting safety concerns, especially around construction which can be impacted by ant-social behaviour.

It says: “The development occupies a notably narrow plot, and the neighbouring property at number 29 has recently built an extension extending all the way to their boundary line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The submitted planning documents make no mention of any security measures associated with the project.

“The entrances into the development should be well lit and offer as much natural surveillance to the street scene as possible and should be lit with external light fittings to a standard to BS 5489 (road lighting).

“Such developments can suffer adversely from anti-social behaviour or criminality due to unrestricted access to all areas and floors of the building.

“Therefore, it is advisable that measures are implemented to prevent unlawful free movement throughout the building through, the use of an access control system - how this is achieved is a matter for the specifier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Apartments vary in size, with one studio bed sit containing a kitchen, bathroom and bedroom all in a 15sqm space. | Sakib Bashir

“Sheffield like other cities is seeing a significant increase in parcel and letter thefts at such establishments.

“Apartment blocks and other managed rental properties around the country are experiencing an upsurge in delivered parcels.

“In unmanned apartment blocks, couriers may be unable to access buildings, leading to missed deliveries or parcels being left in unsecured locations where they are stolen.

“Where access is possible, parcels can build up in unattended reception areas causing obstructions and other security issues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The development should have a secure room or systems in place to facilitate secure parcel and letter delivery. “

Public consultation is open until April 29, with the council hoping to make a final decision by May 20.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.