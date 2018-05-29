Planning application submitted for more city-living apartments

Have your say

Plans have been submitted to Sheffield City Council to demolish a city centre car park and replace it with a block of flats.

The proposed development, on the site of the Klaussners carpark in Sylvester Street, sits in Sheffield’s Cultural Industries Quarter, and is close to two Grade II-listed buildings.

The development would include 345 buy-to-rent apartments on the site, as well as commercial space and resident car parking.

It would be between five and 14 floors, the planning application states, and would be erected next to the Sylvester Works and the workshop range, which is also grade-listed.

The Church of St Mary is also located to the south.

A date has yet to be set for a planning decision.