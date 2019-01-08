Planes grounded at Heathrow Airport after drone sighting

Flights from Heathrow Airport have been suspended after a suspected drone sighting.

Heathrow Airport issued a statement shortly before 6pm today saying: “We are responding to a drone sighting at Heathrow and are working closely with the Met Police to prevent any threat to operational safety.

"As a precautionary measure, we have stopped departures while we investigate.

"We apologise to passengers for any inconvenience this may cause."

The latest incident follows major disruption at Gatwick during the run-up to Christmas, when numerous drone sightings led to hundreds of flights being cancelled.