Part of a pizza takeaway building has been prohibited after an investigation found “serious risk” to people in the flat above.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Four people had to be rescued and two were hospitalised after a fire broke out above Toppolis Pizza on City Road, on October 25.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue confirmed the cause was a faulty device in the first-floor flat, and found further “serious risk” to people during their inspection of the premises.

A spokesperson for SYFR said: “Once the firefighting had been completed, our officers inspected the premises and identified inadequate means of escape from the first floor accommodation, inadequate compartmentation between the business and living area and inadequate means of detection and warning from fire.

Firefighters assess damage to flat above Sheffield pizza shop in City Road following the blaze (October 25). | National World

“Part of the building has been prohibited under fire safety laws and we are working with the responsible person to ensure the issues we’ve identified are resolved.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alteration and prohibition notices were issued to Toppolis Pizza on October 25 and 29, respectively.

When firefighters were called to the premises at 9:09am on the day of the fire to find most people had escaped.

Four people were still inside and were rescued.

The fire was traced to a faulty electrical device in the flat upstairs. | National World

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two people were taken to hospital after suffering smoke inhalation, with one having injuries to their feet from broken glass.

Toppolis wrote online after the fire: “The shop will be closed until further notice. The shop itself is ok, the upstairs however isn’t.

“Because of this we need to ensure our staff and customers are kept safe. Everybody involved is safe and well. Thank you for understanding.”

The shop reopened on October 30.