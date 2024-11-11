Toppolis Pizza: Part of building prohibited due to “serious risk” after Sheffield fire hospitalised two people
Four people had to be rescued and two were hospitalised after a fire broke out above Toppolis Pizza on City Road, on October 25.
South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue confirmed the cause was a faulty device in the first-floor flat, and found further “serious risk” to people during their inspection of the premises.
A spokesperson for SYFR said: “Once the firefighting had been completed, our officers inspected the premises and identified inadequate means of escape from the first floor accommodation, inadequate compartmentation between the business and living area and inadequate means of detection and warning from fire.
“Part of the building has been prohibited under fire safety laws and we are working with the responsible person to ensure the issues we’ve identified are resolved.”
Alteration and prohibition notices were issued to Toppolis Pizza on October 25 and 29, respectively.
When firefighters were called to the premises at 9:09am on the day of the fire to find most people had escaped.
Four people were still inside and were rescued.
Two people were taken to hospital after suffering smoke inhalation, with one having injuries to their feet from broken glass.
Toppolis wrote online after the fire: “The shop will be closed until further notice. The shop itself is ok, the upstairs however isn’t.
“Because of this we need to ensure our staff and customers are kept safe. Everybody involved is safe and well. Thank you for understanding.”
The shop reopened on October 30.
