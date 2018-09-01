‘Pioneering’ Sheffield police inspector commended as he moves to new role

A police inspector has been commended for his work in Sheffield as he moves onto a new role within South Yorkshire Police.

Insp Jason Booth received a district commander’s commendation from Chief Constable Stephen Watson for his work as inspector of the Sheffield South East neighbourhood police team.

The citation from Chief Supt Stuart Barton said: “Thank you for all you have achieved over the years at Sheffield. You have been a true leader within the communities you have policed and respected by all.

“The work you have delivered within neighbourhood policing can only be described as pioneering. There will always be a place for you at Sheffield.”

Chief Constable Watson said: “It was a pleasure to present Jason with this commendation in recognition of his commitment and dedication to policing in Sheffield. We wish him all the very best in his new role.”

The Chief Constable also received a letter of commendation for Insp Booth from Sheffield South East MP Clive Betts and councillors, expressing their thanks for his contributions to neighbourhood policing in their constituency.

Insp Booth will soon be starting his new role within the force’s operational support unit.