Pioneering care group comes to Sheffield

An award winning care group is bring its pioneering services to Dronfield this April!

Fun to be had with the Rainbow Care Group

The Rainbow Care Group, four times winners of the best dementia carers in the UK, now runs 22 day care centres every week.

The model offers a person led approach meaning while it is a care service those who are attending feel more like they are having a day out, rather than being ‘put into care for the day.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This enables full time carers in our community to access ‘guilt free’ respite.

Fun to be had with the Rainbow Care Group

The pop-up model enables tailored support for its attendees based on environment and interests.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Rainbow Care Group also offer sports focused day care for ex players and sports fans at Headingley Stadium in partnership with Leeds Rhinos, something that Regional Director Caroline Bushby is keen to replicate through positive community links in Sheffield.

The service will be running at the Hill Top Sports and Social Club, Dronfield every Monday and Wednesday between 10am and 4pm from Monday, April 24.

With this venue nearly underway, the company is also actively looking for other venues to open similar groups in the South Sheffield area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Rainbow Care Group

The clubs are run by specially trained dementia experts who will oversee a carefully structured day that incorporates physical and mental elements that are widely accepted to slow progression of the disease.

Caroline said: “This service truly is day care with a difference, person centred activities in a relaxed and informal environment all while providing periods of valuable respite for carers.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There are some obvious elements including reminiscence and also a flexible timetable of cognitive, sensory and creative activities that occupy our club members in a fun and patient way. We also hire in entertainers, musicians and even exotic animals!"

Rainbow’s day care clubs run during weekdays between 10am and 4pm and are exclusively for people living with dementia.

They provide a day of full care including personal care and medication.

Club members also enjoy trips out to local attractions and enjoy other activities appropriate to their ability to enable them to truly get the most out of their day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The care group says it accepts it is always a big step for people to accept help and that is why everyone can spend a day, or part of a day at the club without any obligation or cost before joining.

During the day Rainbow’s dementia specialists will look after club members, give them a hearty lunch with snacks morning and afternoon and as much juice / squash / tea / coffee as they want or need.

The free day allows them, and those who look after them, to see the difference that a day of carefully prescribed activity can make.

There are over 200 subtypes of dementia, the most common of which is Alzheimer’s disease.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is an incurable disease that touches many people’s lives in the Sheffield area. Not just those living with the disease but also the spouses, family, friends and everyone involved in a person’s care.

The Rainbow Care Group will be holding an open day at the Hill Top Sports and Social Club, Longacre Road, Dronfield on April 12 from 11am-2pm and anyone is welcome to come along to find out more about this fantastic service.

Free taster days are available to book for anyone to try out a full day entirely free of charge with no obligation.