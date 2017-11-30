Pioneer of age appropriate sex education in Doncaster wins two awards

A team who work to deliver age appropriate sex education to young people across Doncaster have won an award.

BigTalk Education delivers relationship and sex education (RSE) to thousands of children and young people each year across 45 Doncaster schools.

The team were awarded the Pamela Sheridan Award from the FPA the sexual health charity. It is highest accolade awarded by the sexual health industry, which was given to the team for their “Growing Up Safe” project in primary schools.

The founder of the group, Lynnette Smith, said: “We live in a rapidly changing world where keeping our children safe is more important than ever.

“BigTalk Education are here to support Parents, Schools and Teachers to do that and safeguarding children is our priority.

“The Pamela Sheridan Award is like the Oscars in our industry, to be recognized by the FPA is astonishing for us and the whole team are incredibly proud of the award.”

The Pamela Sheridan Award award was established in memory of Pamela Sheridan, an early sex education pioneer who had a lifelong involvement in family planning. She was born in 1911 and died in 1994.

The award win comes just weeks after Lynnette was honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award.

It was presented to her earlier this month for her contribution to keeping children and young people safer through the delivery of quality relationship and sex education (RSE) by the WLA, who recognize remarkable women and unsung heroes within the community.

Lynnette has worked for the Doncaster Youth Service for a period of many years and set up BigTalk Education in 2005.