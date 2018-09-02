Pile of grass in South Yorkshire shed sparks blaze

A South Yorkshire shed fire – thought to be started by combusting grass - spread to two others.

Firefighters from Rotherham station were called to a St John’s Road, East Dene, Rotherham, at around 9pm on Saturday.

The shed was destroyed by the fire, which spread to two other sheds in adjoining gardens.

No-one was injured in the incident.

Crews from Elm Lane station were called to a wheelie bin fire on Deerlands Avenue, Parson Cross , at around 5am on Sunday.

The cause of the blaze is not yet known and no-one was injured.