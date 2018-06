Have your say

This was the scene after a pigeon flew into a van's engine, causing it to burst into flames on a Sheffield street.

Firefighters were called to Wharf Road, Tinsley, at around 1.50pm this afternoon.

A van burst into flames after a pigeon flew into its engine. Picture: Justin Lee.

Justin Lee and Warren Turner were in the Vauxhall Combo van when the incident happened.

Justin said both escaped without injury and the fire service put the blaze out.