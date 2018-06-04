'Piers Morgan is a p****:' Former Doncaster Rovers ace blasts TV host over Raheem Sterling tattoo row

Former Doncaster Rovers goalkeeper Neville Southall has called TV host Piers Morgan a 'p****' in the row over footballer Raheem Sterling's gun tattoo.

The former Wales and Everton goalkeeper, who enjoyed a spell at Rovers during the 1998-99 season, didn't hold back on his views on the Good Morning Britain presenter when he was asked for his views on Sterling's controversial machine gun tattoo during an interview with The Guardian.

Southall, 59, who now works at a pupil referral unit offering education for children excluded from mainstream schools, spoke out about the design which Sterling says is an unfinished tribute to his dad, who was shot dead when he was two.

He said: “That was brought up by some p***k. Piers Morgan is a p***k.

"What gives him the right to say what can be on your body?

"If Sterling had tattooed a massive c*** on his leg I would say: ‘It reminds me of Piers Morgan.’”

He also took aim at Russian president Vladmir Putin over his country's hosting of the World Cup and added: "It’s in the wrong country. Why would you go to a country where human rights are s***?

"Where homophobia is horrendous. England should have sent the LGBT team to represent them. F*** Putin. ‘Here’s our gay team. What are you going to do now?’ Or they should send an all-black team, just to annoy Putin.”

Southall joined Rovers for the beginning of the 1998-99 season after being invited to play by former Everton teammate Ian Snodin following Rovers' relegation to non-league football.