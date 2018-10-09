Piers Morgan and Sheffield’s Reverend and The Makers star Jon McClure in fiery TV clash​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Sheffield’s Reverend and The Makers star Jon McClure has clashed with outspoken TV host Piers Morgan after the pair exchanged digs in a fiery live TV debate.

Good Morning Britain fans watched as the pair crossed swords during a discussion about politics in music on this morning’s show.

The pair were discussing whether there was a place for politics in pop after US singing star Taylor Swift shared her views on American politics when things turned sour.

The Sheffield singer accused of Morgan of ‘fawning’ over US president Donald Trump by handing him a present during a recent interview.

But Morgan hit back saying: "You've whacked me on Twitter for ages. When we booked you today I was like, 'Oh god'.

Co-host Susanna Reid and talent manager Jonathan Shallit looked on as the pair exchanged comments.

Jon had argued that singers shouldn't be criticised for making their political views public and that his comments disagreeing with the presenter were "not a personal attack".

But Morgan responded: "And you started, and that's fine mate you're entitled to it. But luckily it's my show. We've got a poll. The poll is 61 per cent agree with me. So I'm right."

"Thanks for seeing you. We'll all reconvene on Twitter no doubt."

Earlier, McClure had said: "When we see people like yourself fawning over Donald Trump, then we feel the need to stand up and say something"

At another point in the conversation, Morgan argued that it was ‘the Twitter mob’ that swayed Swift and pushed her to speak out.

McClure replied: “Taylor Swift is an artist. It’s the job of an artist to hold a mirror up to society, especially in this day and age when people in the journalism profession aren’t doing their job.

“They expect impartiality, not of musicians but of journalists. So when we see people like yourself fawning over Donald Trump, then we feel the need to stand up and say something.”

Afterwards on Twitter, the Sheffield star wrote: “Big up Good Morning Britain for having me on the show and Susanna Reid for having the good grace to shake my hand hand afterwards unlike her co host who refused because I made him look silly.”