Pie tribute as Doncaster Rovers fans remember colourful supporter after shock death

Doncaster Rovers paid tribute to a popular supporter known as Pie Man – by delivering a box of pies to his family during a minute’s applause in his memory.

Thousands of supporters joined a standing ovation for Jake Power, 27, during Saturday’s game against Luton Town at the Keepmoat Stadium following his shock death in hospital last month.

Known as Pie Man, club officials arranged for a tray of Pukka Pies to be sent to his family in the East Stand as his name was flashed on the big screen in the 27th minute of the game.

Club spokesman Luke Thornhill said on Twitter: “Pleased DRFC could assist the fan-led efforts to pay tribute to Pie Man.

“We moved the Pukka Pie draw to this point and they were won by his daughter, whom I trust shared them with family and friends.

“An unusual tribute but one that we were advised was perfect.”

Jake, who lived in Wheatley, became known among supporters for his larger than life character and replica Rovers shirts poking fun at his weight and love of pies.

At one time, he sported a shirt with the slogan “Pie Man 8 Everything.”

He died in August from sepsis and a lung infection.

Jake’s sister Becky broke the news to supporters in a moving post on Facebook.

She wrote: “On behalf of our family, its with great sadness that we announce the death of my brother Jake 'Pie Man' Power.

“He died peacefully and with dignity surrounded by family and close friends.

“Jake has been in hospital with a lung infection, sepsis and then other complications that are just too much for one person to handle.

“I am proud to say he was a well known and much loved guy and leaves behind a lot of good friends. He was also a loving dad to his daughter Phoebe Rose. We Thank everyone so far and in advance for your kind words and support, it means a lot to us and Jake.”