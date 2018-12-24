PICTURES: Young Owls fan who suffered horrific burns gets to meet his heroes

A young Sheffield Wednesday fan who was seriously injured earlier this year has had the trip of a lifetime to the club’s training ground.

Owen Atkin, aged 8, suffered horrific burns in June after he was scalded with boiling water at an address in Sheffield.

Owen Atkins, aged seven, in hospital with severe burns

While he was in hospital he had a visit from Sheffield Wednesday coach Lee Bullen, who has kept in contact with him throughout his recovery, and on Monday, invited him to the club’s training ground to meet the players and staff.

“With what has happened to him he has recovered remarkably well,” said dad Paul, 35.

“There were worries about hair loss and scarring but we have had none of that.

“He is a very lucky lad.”

Owen with Keiren Westwood.

As a memento of his amazing day, Owen was given a pair of Keiren Westwood’s goalkeeping gloves and some of Barry Bannan’s football boots.

He also played pool and table tennis with the squad and went in the gym with Adam Reach and Morgan Fox.

“I couldn’t thank them enough for taking time out for him - especially with their schedule at this time of year,” said Paul.

Owen, who lives in Barnsley with his dad, stepmum and older brother, is hoping to go to his first game at Hillsborough in the New Year.

Owen with Sheffield Wednesday players and staff.