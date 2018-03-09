PICTURES: World Book Day in Sheffield

Have your say

The nation’s best-loved literary creations were brought to life as youngsters in Sheffield celebrated World Book Day.

Pupils at schools across the city transformed themselves into characters from the pages of children’s classics for the annual reading festival.

Children dressed up as their favourite characters for World Book Day

The day usually takes place on March 1 but was postponed because of the snow.

Classrooms and corridors were filled with characters including Willy Wonka, the BFG and Jack from Jack and The Beanstalk.

Teachers at Carfield Primary School, in Meersbrook, dressed up as characters from The Horrible Histories.