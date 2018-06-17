PICTURES: Week-long Sheffield festival kicks off in style

Broomhill Festival pulled in the crowds as the fun-packed week of activities kicked off in style.

Revellers enjoyed all manner of entertainment during The Great Get Together at St Mark’s Church and Green yesterday - one of the highlights of what is a packed programme.

Spiderman Lu Skerratt

Tempting aromas wafted across the green as amateur cooks dusted off their aprons for the popular bake-off that afternoon.

There was also a fancy dress parade celebrating 70 years of the NHS, which is the theme of this year’s festival, and plenty of games including a tug of war contest.

This year’s festival began on Friday with events including a children’s arts and crafts session at Broomhill Community Library.

The fun is due to continue throughout the week, with more than 30 activities ranging from open gardens and a cutlery quiz to tai chi and dance sessions.

Tasty grub on offer at the festival

The festival will draw to a close next Sunday, with a special service at St Mark’s, followed by a concert at the church where visitors are invited to sing along.

The festival's chairwoman Shelagh Marston said: "I am delighted with the many and various events we have in place this year."

Sheffield's lord mayor Magid Magid said he looked forward to meeting people at the festival, which he was delighted to see going from 'strength to strength' each year.

"Broomhill Festival is not only a wonderful vibrant festival but also does an amazing job of celebrating the community it serves," he added.

Sheffield-born author Michael Glover is reunited with his first teacher from Firs Hill Primary School, Elizabeth Brown

For more about this year's festival, including the full line-up, visit www.broomhill-festival.org.uk.

Rongai lei and Sophia making flowers during an arts and crafts session at Broomhill Community Library