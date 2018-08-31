Dramatic pictures have emerged showing a blaze raging within the grounds of a landmark Doncaster church.

A row of conifer trees went up in flames near St Peter In Chains Church on Chequer Road at about 3.30pm yesterday.

The fire rages.

READ MORE: Man ‘stabbed in head’ outside Sheffield flats

An eyewitness, who sent in these pictures, said she heard a ‘loud bang’ and then looked out from her office to see the blaze raging.

The 34-year-old Doncaster woman, who did not want to be identified, said: “We saw the smoke and looked out and then we heard a loud bang.

READ MORE: Major Sheffield area road still closed in both directions after serious collision

“It was quite scary to see how quickly the blaze escalated. The flames were about 10ft high at one point.

“We were a little concerned it might spread to the church as the fire and smoke was blowing that way, but thankfully the fire brigade arrived soon afterwards.”

A crew from Edlington Fire Station was dispatched to the incident and spent about 45 minutes tackling the blaze.

READ MORE: Devoted family launch appeal to allow Sheffield 92-year-old to end her days at home

Nobody was injured and the blaze is not believed to have spread to any buildings.

In a statement, South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said it is not yet known how the blaze was started.

The church has been contacted for comment and we are waiting for a reply.