PICTURES: Van rolls over in three-vehicle collision on Sheffield Parkway

A van ended up rolled onto its side after a collision involving two other vehicles on the Sheffield Parkway this morning.

The crash involved a white van, black VW Golf and a grey Peugeot 308 close to the Catcliffe junction at 8.20am.

An eyewitness told how the van had "rolled over onto its side" and added: "The driver of the van was helped out by other drivers who came to his aid.

"He said: 'I feel fine' while he sat in the central reservation."

She added that one of the drivers involved looked "visibly shaken and upset."

Paramedics were called to the scene but a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said nobody was injured.

The van on its side.

Sheffield Council's Streets Ahead team, which helps to remove debris from crash scenes, warned motorists to expect traffic backed up to junction 33 of the M1 this morning.