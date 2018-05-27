PICTURES: Tributes to ‘a man of honour’ left outside legendary Sheffield gym

Emotional tributes have been left outside Brendan Ingle’s Wincobank gym after the legendary boxing trainer died of a brain haemorrhage on Friday.

After his death was announced last week, the world of boxing lined up to pay tribute to a man who trained four world champions in a career that spanned half a century.

Flowers and Tributes to Brendan Ingle gather outside the St Thomas Gym,Newman Road,Wincobank, after his death last week.....Pic Steve Ellis

And these tributes have now been added to by mourners in Sheffield, who have been leaving flowers, cards and messages all weekend outside St Thomas’ Gym on Newman Road in Wincobank.

One, from Dan James, read: “Thanks for the support you gave my kids. Your name will live on long past the champions you trained.

“A man of honour first and foremost. You gave your word and kept it. God bless you and yours.”

Another, from Jan Blackett, simply said: “A special man who will be sorely missed.”

More details also emerged yesterday of how the 77-year-old Irishman died.

It is understood that he had been on a family holiday in Spain at his daughter’s apartment when he began feeling ill.

On his return to Sheffield his condition was deemed serious enough for him to be admitted to hospital and he is believed to have been there for some time before suffering a fatal brain haemorrhage and stroke on Friday morning.

It has also been announced that his funeral will take place at Sheffield Cathedral at 1.30pm on June 14, before moving to the City Road crematorium later that afternoon.

