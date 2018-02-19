PICTURES: The top 10 cafes in Sheffield revealed

Here is our Cafe of the Year top ten, and now is your opportunity to vote for your favourite finalist.

From trendy to traditional, rustic to retro, there’s nothing we love more than a café or tea room and everyone has their number one.

Now we want you to tell us which café or tea room is your winner.

It could be because of the fresh and innovative cuisine, fantastic full English, freshly baked treats, roasted coﬀee from around the world or exotic teas.

Maybe you love the friendly staff, the quaint surroundings or the fact that it’s so much more than a café or tea room.

To vote for your winner, pick your favourite from the top 10 fnalists below, pick up a copy of the Star, fill in the coupon stating the full name and address of your choice and post it back to us.

The closing date for votes is 10am on Friday, March 30, 2018.

Please note, we can’t accept any photocopied or defaced coupons; coupons delivered by hand or any received after the closing date.

* Cafe Revolution, 3 Station Road, Chapeltown

* Deli Quattro, Snigg Hill, City Centre

* Diane’s Big Baps, 11 Elm Lane, Lane Top

* Dore Cafe, 26 High Street, Dore

* Flask End, Woodfall Lane, Bradfeld

* Jessie B’s cafe, Alpina Way, Swallownest

* Jojo’s Tot Spot, The Mall, Hillsborough Barracks

* Ricardo’s Cafe and Bistro, 3 Worksop Road, Swallownest

* Terminus Cafe, 232 Lowedges Road, Lowedges

* Victoria Junction, Arch 11, Victoria Quay