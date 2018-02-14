PICTURES: Tardis lands in Sheffield as new Doctor Who Jodie Whittaker films new series

This is the moment new Doctor Who Jodie Whittaker touched down in Sheffield in the famous Tardis - to the delight of fans.

The world famous Police Box landed in Sheffield earlier this week - and fans have been flocking to Park Hill flats to catch a glimpse of the star as filming for the new series takes place.

The actress, who was unveiled as the latest Timelord at Christmas, has been filming scenes at the iconic Sheffield landmark with co-stars Bradley Walsh, Mandip Gill and Tosin Cole.

The four actors took shelter in the iconic blue time travel machine as can be seen in these photos, taken by fan Dave Johnson.

The star has taken time out to meet, chat and pose for photographs with fans who have flocked to the set with one writing: “I am so blessed. This is the most amazing thing to ever happen to me.”

The Thirteenth Doctor, who replaces Peter Capaldi, and her companions have been filming scenes for the new series in front of Park Hill since Monday.