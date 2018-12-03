PICTURES: Sparkling display brings festive cheer to Sheffield Children’s Hospital 

A twinkling array of sparking snowflakes has helped to spread some festive cheer at Sheffield Children’s Hospital.

Patients and staff gathered for the official Christmas lights switch on earlier tonight.

Sheffield Children's Hospital lights switch on by school winner Kendra Theaker-Gregersen with mum Krista and dad Kevin.

They looked on in awe as the exterior of the hospital was illuminated by more than 250 bright snowflakes.

While the lights will help to bring a little festive cheer, they also serve an important purpose in raising money for the hospital each year. The snowflakes are sponsored by companies across the region, which has raised £256, 800 this year alone.

Tchad Western, corporate partnership manager at The Children’s Hospital Charity, said: “A huge thank you to all our sponsors who have helped us raise a record-breaking amount for Sheffield Children’s Hospital this Christmas. Every penny raised will help us in our appeal for an expanded emergency department, which as a designated major trauma centre, helps up to 200 children a day from across the region with every possible problem imaginable.”

The festive lights.

The exterior of the hospital all lit up.

Visitors look up at the illuminations.

The hospital all lit up.

Nicola Hinchliffe and Alfie Gosney at the event.