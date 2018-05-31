PICTURES: South Yorkshire road cordoned off after 'stabbing'

Have your say

A South Yorkshire road has been cordoned off amid reports of a stabbing.

Hartley Street in Mexborough is currently closed after an incident which is believed to have taken place near Co-op Funeral Care in the town.

Police at the scene of the incident on

An air ambulance has attended the scene and the Star has been sent a video showing a man receiving treatment from paramedics.

An eyewitness told the Rotherham Advertiser that the victim was stabbed by another youth who then ran off.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "At around 2.55pm, reports were received that a 22-year-old man had been stabbed on Hartley Street Roundabout.

"The man was taken to hospital with what has been described as serious injuries.

The air ambulance at the scene.

"Officers are currently at the scene and there is a police cordon in place.

"All roads that connect to the roundabout are closed, which include Swinton Road, Wath Road, Greens Way and Hartley Street, and drivers are advised to please avoid the area.

"Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting incident number 461 of Thursday, 31 May, 2018."