PICTURES: Snow falling in Sheffield as public transport is disrupted

Public transport is being disrupted across Sheffield because of the snow..

Bus operators said the situation is starting to ease as the snowfall turns to rain.

Mosborough this morning. Picture: Catherine Carlick

The following bus routes have been disrupted.

Sheffield

Stagecoach services

24 - Missing Spinkhill, using Hastilar Road South

Marsh Lane, in Eckington. Picture Jack Burditt

43/44 - Not serving estates in Dronfield

51 - Terminating at Crosspool not serving Lodge Moor

56 - Missing Wybourn

65 - Delayed due to heavy snow

Manchester Road. Picture: David Fairey

75/76 - Terminating at Firth Park missing Shiregreen

X17 - Not running to Matlock

First services

Service 24 - Not serving Spinkhill Avenue or roads around Richmond Hall Road. Buses operating via service 25 route using Hastiliar Road South and Richmond Road.

Service 51 - Buses are not able to serve Lodge Moor. Terminating at Crosspool.

Service 56 - Road conditions mean that buses are not serving Wybourn estate. Running City to Herdings only.

Service 75/76 - Due to conditions on the Shiregreen estate, buses are operating to/from Firth Park only.

Service 83 - Not serving Greystones Road or High Storrs Road; buses operating via Ecclesall Road South and Ringinglow Road.

Trams

Due to cars having problems in the snow Park Grange Road, blue trams are suffering minor delays.

Barnsley

6 - Not serving Bank End terminus

67 - Not serving Pilley, road blocked

67a - Not serving Pilley, road blocked

67b - Not serving Pilley, road blocked

Rotherham

All services running as normal at present

Doncaster

All services running as normal at present

A yellow weather warning for snow and ice remains in place for the region until 6pm tonight.