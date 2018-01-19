PICTURES: Sinkhole opens up on Sheffield street

Have your say

This is the latest sinkhole to open up on Sheffield's streets.

The hole appeared this week on Fitzgerald Road, in Crookes.

Repairs are not due to be completed today

Sheffield Council's Streets Ahead roadworks team today said the damage is being repaired but the section outside number 37 would remain closed over the weekend.

It has apologised for any inconvenience caused.

The latest sinkhole pales in comparison with the huge crater which opened up at the car park of the Decathlon store in Sheffield city centre last January.

That hole, which appeared above an underground stream, remains cordoned off one year later and has yet to be repaired.