PICTURES: Sinkhole appears on Doncaster road

Emergency repairs are underway after part of a Doncaster road collapsed this morning.

The damage in Radburn Road, Rossington, has led to the road being closed off and buses being diverted.

Radburn Road, in Rossington, has a temporary road closure after a sink hole appeared in the carriageway. Picture: Marie Caley.

A spokesman for Doncaster Council said workers hoped to temporarily repair and reopen the carriageway today before launching an investigation into the cause of the collapse.

The road is closed between the junctions of Bond Street and Grange Lane and Travel South Yorkshire said bus services 55 and 56 were using Central Drive as a diversion route.