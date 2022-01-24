Pictures show Bramshill Close, Beighton, today, where man died after car crashed into Sheffield house

This was the scene on a Sheffield street today, where a man died following a car colliding with a house.

By David Kessen
Monday, 24th January 2022, 4:49 pm

PIctures show the damage of one of the houses on Bramshill Close, Beighton, where the incident happened at around midday on Sunday, January 23.

Man in his 70s dies after car collides with house on Bramshill Close in Beighton...

They show how part of the property has been boarded up following the collision, and damage to the brickwork can be seen around the edges following the impact. Bricks can also be seen on the ground.

This was the scene on a Sheffield street today, after a man died following a car colliding with a house on Bramshill Close, Beighton, Sheffield

The man, aged in his 70s, is believed to have suffered a medical episode before the crash, which saw his car collide with the wall of a house.

Emergency services were called to the area shortly after middday on Sunday.

South Yorkshire Police, Yorkshire Ambulance Service, and South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue all attended the incident but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one else was injured, according to the emergency services.

