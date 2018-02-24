PICTURES: Sheffield welcomes UK’s longest running folk dance festival

Morris dance lovers from across the country came to Sheffield on Saturday to witness the UK’s longest running folk festival visit the city for the ninth time.

The Inter Varsity Folk Dance Festival was first launched in 1951 and has now visited Sheffield more than any other city.

Folk Festival and Ceiledh classes around Sheffield as part of the dance festival'Millennium Square hosts the Morris Men of Codlington

Crowds at Leopold Square were entertained by dancers from across the UK and the day also saw concerts, workshops and ceilidhs.

James Merrylees, squire of Five Rivers Morris and organiser of the day, said: “We’re thrilled the Inter Varsity Folk Dance Festival is back in Sheffield.

“We’ve got a wealth of great Morris teams here - more than anywhere else in the country - so we really can claim to be the city of Morris.

“It’s set to be a fantastic event for all and we’re really grateful to Leopold Square for getting involved and supporting traditional dance in Sheffield!”

Folk Festival and Ceiledh classes around Sheffield as part of the dance festival'Morris men in Leopold Square

Nick Yates, from Leopold Square, added: “Here at The Square we host a variety of live entertainment all year round. We’re delighted to be teaming up with Five Rivers Morris and I look forward to welcoming folk lovers from across the city. We hope everyone enjoys the day of dance before dining at one of our many bars and restaurants.”